The day after Juneteenth last year, I found myself at a roadside diner for breakfast in Helena.

Seated at the bar, I was surrounded by the usual suspects – older white men in cowboy hats or baseball caps. Peripheral chit-chat centered around the Smithsonian firearms exhibit and the summer rodeo in Cody, Wyoming.

Our waitress was straight out of Central Casting – young, pleasant and good at her job. She knew the regulars by name. As breakfast was coming to a close and the checks were being delivered, the waitress reminisced about the weekend.

“Juneteenth, whatever THAT is,” she said. “Why should I care?”

I was shocked by the mockery in her voice, but my breakfast neighbors laughed.

“Juneteenth. What a joke,” one said.

I felt like an undercover spy, sweaty from the gym and wearing a black hoodie from some townie bar in Alaska. And I am White, as most of us are in Montana. I blended in.

While not the whitest state in the nation, Montana is the least black state in the nation. According to the latest census data, black people make up 0.5% of the population.

“Yeah, why should we care about Juneteenth?” I asked sarcastically. “We’re WHITE!”

I had a fire in my eyes I just couldn’t hide. My neighbor to the right caught a whiff of my sarcasm and saw the glint in my eye. “Well, at least we’re not dodging bullets in Chicago,” he said.

He was a lost cause – not worth my time or energy – but maybe my young waitress could evolve. I paid my bill, left a generous tip, and found her on my way out the door.

“I know you’re busy and I don’t want to take up too much of your time, but do you know what Juneteenth is?” I asked.

“I don’t, actually,” she said. “I was wondering. What is it?” She genuinely seemed curious.

I tried my best to explain.

“Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when the last slave was liberated from bondage in the Confederacy during the Civil War,” I said. “It’s a day that many Americans, particularly Black Americans, have been celebrating ever since. It just recently became a federal holiday.”

The ultimate abolition of slavery in both Confederate and Union states was not passed until the ratification of the 13th Amendment on Dec. 6, 1865.

“Oh, I didn’t know that. Thanks.”

I don’t know if she was thankful at all, but at least she now knows – and as they say, whoever they are, knowing is half the battle.

As I left, one man hollered at me, “I bet you got a ‘Black Lives Matter’ bumper sticker on your car, don’t ya?”

As I said, not worth my time.

I think back to my waitress’ response to Juneteenth. “Why should I care?”

It reminds me of another question asked by Frederick Douglass in 1852 regarding another federal holiday that my waitress no doubt recognizes and celebrates with ease, “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?”

Not unlike Juneteenth, the Fourth of July was celebrated by many Americans for almost 100 years before Congress passed a law making Independence Day a federal holiday in 1870.

In a now-famous address to the Rochester Ladies’ Anti-Slavery Society, Douglass lamented, “The blessings in which you, this day, rejoice, are not enjoyed in common. The rich inheritance of justice, liberty, prosperity and independence, bequeathed by your fathers, is shared by you, not by me. The sunlight that brought life and healing to you, has brought stripes and death to me. This Fourth of July is yours, not mine.”

Born into slavery in 1818, Douglass died in 1895, 30 years after Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger proclaimed freedom for enslaved people in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865 - now federally recognized as Juneteenth. I know not whether Frederick Douglass ever did celebrate the Fourth of July. But I wouldn’t have blamed him had he not.

Derision for Juneteenth is patriotic hypocrisy.

The dissolution of American slavery should be celebrated by any freedom-loving American, regardless of color. As a country of freedom-lovers, an immigrant nation of all stripes and sizes, we can celebrate both the Fourth of July and Juneteenth as extraordinary moments in our unique and complicated collective history. One does not cancel out the other. In fact, they complement each other well. Let’s party for freedom.