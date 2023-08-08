I absolutely agree with the Aug. 5 Guest View by Galen McKibben in the IR.

He advocates that we demand new political leadership at all levels who will "work toward a completely sustainable future for our species," emphasizing that we must "make this our highest priority starting today!"

A commenter to this editorial suggested that "nuclear development could not be done fast enough for us to transition away from fossil fuels." I contend that it would still be possible but the window of opportunity is closing fast.

Take France for example. When confronted with a cutoff of fossil fuels from Russia, the French embarked on a crash program to "go nuclear." In 20 short years, starting from zero, France began producing 80% of its electricity with nuclear, and has the cleanest air and cheapest electricity in all of Europe. Luckily, the U.S. already produces 50% of our emissions-free electricity with nuclear, so we would have a head start.

Certainly, a 20-year goal to produce 80% of our electricity with nuclear is achievable. And, if we add as much wind, solar, hydro and geothermal as possible, it would go a long way toward slowing the effects of climate change.

Yet, even heroic measures like those above will not overcome our exploding population bomb. We also need to urgently halt global population growth. This needs to happen, particularly in third world countries. It could be done if developed countries will provide them with free and easily accessible family planning, contraception of all types, and yes, even abortions, for those who request them.

So, to reemphasize what Mr. McKibben advocates, we must "work toward a completely sustainable future for our species" and "make this our highest priority starting today!"