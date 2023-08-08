I’d like to take this opportunity to thank my neighbors in Senate District 40, in both Lewis and Clark and Powell counties, for their participation in the recently held Montana Department of Revenue (MDOR) town halls.

Staff at the MDOR held an open town hall in Deer Lodge on July 17. About 50 residents, along with a Powell County commissioner and me, attended to relay our concerns about the new property value appraisals and estimated property tax amounts. Those estimated tax amounts are based upon last year’s local government budget requirements.

Since the current year’s property tax amounts aren’t calculated yet, everyone in attendance was assured tax estimates indicated are not the actual amounts for the upcoming year.

There are some Montanans who don’t mind paying increased taxes for the costs of expanded governmental services. But most of us find it challenging to meet costs of our family and business budgets, while at the same time trying to cover these tax burdens.

Thank you for engaging in the process of holding your elected officials and government representatives accountable. Elected officials of both parties put into place the policies and programs that property taxes fund. If we want to be taxed less, we need to cut our spending. It’s that simple. Which program budgets do you want to curtail? Or, which natural resource industry should we regenerate to balance the state’s need for tax revenues?

It is my continued honor and privilege to serve the voters of Senate District 40 and our state.

As always, please feel free to contact me at becky.beard@legmt.gov. Thanks again.