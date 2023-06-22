The League of Women Voters of the Helena Area (LWVHA) is pleased to announce “Suffrage Timeline,” a 45-minute interactive presentation which takes the audience through our country’s voting rights history.

Beginning with the Revolutionary War, it moves to the Civil War, Women’s Suffrage and Civil Rights Movements, Vietnam War, other major advances and struggles of voting rights throughout our country’s history. LWVHA has successfully presented this civics education class to the PAL High School and the Career Training Institute (CTI).

Any school administrators/teachers or organizations interested in scheduling this class lesson about our country’s history of voting rights, please email lwv.helena@gmail.com.

LWVHA also develops materials to help citizens become informed voters and offers free voter registration at any event or school.

Please email lwv.helena@gmail.com for more information.