Do you realize that the Earth is getting hotter every year?

If so, do you think that there’s nothing we can do about it anyway so why try?

Regardless of what you believe, if you are a climate denier, you owe it to yourself and generations of humans to come to carefully analyze your assumptions. You also probably need to check your sources of information. Most of all, please do not stop reading now. Sticking your head in the sand could help lead to making the Earth uninhabitable by humans.

What are the sources of the misunderstandings concerning climate change? That’s simple. Just like the tobacco industries did concerning health and tobacco use, fossil fuel industries are protecting their 28-trillion-dollar-a-year income. Predictably, a significant amount of that annual income is being spent on global disinformation and misinformation campaigns. A part of the effort is to make you believe that any possible progress is already being made in fixing climate change problems. It is not.

Additional efforts include building unrealistic hopes that new technologies such as carbon capture will save us just in time, or that we really don’t need to extensively reduce our fossil fuel use now. The goal of creating these false hopes and progress distortions? To make you feel safe and secure; to make you believe we are making the needed progress in fixing climate change. We are not. If you think there is no looming problem, you will do nothing to demand that politicians and other leaders fix the problems now.

Now that you know, there should be no reason to think climate change is not real or for believing that if it is, there’s nothing we can do about it anyway.

Certainly, we must not throw up our hands in despair, believing we’ve already reached the “tipping point.” That we’re doomed so why try?

To avoid that end, we must all work together to stop the global warming trends before they go any further. That means exposing the false information being spread by the fossil fuel industry. Demanding new leadership at all levels. Working hard to change the course of human existence toward a completely sustainable future for our species.

We all must make this our highest priority starting today!