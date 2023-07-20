Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen joined other state attorneys general in sending letters of opposition to the Bureau of Land Management’s recent ruling concerning land use.

The ruling would open wildlands to uses other than oil and gas drilling, mining and agricultural operations. It would allow the BLM to lease land for certain conservation purposes to tribal governments, non-governmental organizations, individuals and businesses. As described in an Interior Department release, such leases could be used to protect wildlife migration corridors, for example, or establish carbon markets.

In the latter example, the BLM could accept payment for a 10-year lease to leave grassland undisturbed for carbon sequestration.

Knudsen has threatened a multistate lawsuit to counteract the ruling. He talked on Fox News about it, saying that it is “another overarching, sweeping rule that’s not supported by the Federal Land Policy and Management Act and violates federal law.”

In addition to seemingly being unaware of what continued unfettered use of fossil fuels will do to our environment Knudsen seems to be unfamiliar with Article IX, section 1 of the Montana Constitution. According to that part of our constitution, each Montanan (including the attorney general and each member of the Legislature) has a mandatory obligation to maintain and improve the environment for this and future generations and to protect our environment and ecosystems from degradation.

Are conservatives like Knudsen completely unaware that this year is turning out to be the hottest year ever recorded on Earth? Don’t they know about the record wildfires, record droughts, record flooding, melting ice and rising sea levels? Do they understand the science of global warming … are they “change climate” or simply don’t care?

Our planet is running out of time. As is humankind. If we expect our species to survive and thrive, we must stop adding to the causes of global warming. The solutions are available. We simply have to insist that our political, industrial, business and cultural leaders at all levels must stop placing more value in power and wealth than in the capacity of our planet to support life.

The continued human existence on this planet is dependent on the success of such efforts.