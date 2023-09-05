The iconic Iron Front building in Helena’s historic downtown has long given home to many of the city’s low-income, working-class citizens.

At $400 per month, tenants were able to rent a single room with a sink. Bathroom and kitchen spaces were communal.

When an electrical fire broke out between the second and third floors on Monday, Aug. 14, all 30 of the building’s tenants were required to vacate their homes indefinitely, possibly permanently.

Most of the Iron Front residents work jobs essential to Helena’s community. They are painters, repair workers, food service workers, store managers, general laborers and print shop workers. The building also provided a home for military veterans and individuals in pre-release programs. Along with contributing to Helena’s community as a whole, the residents also formed their own unique community by virtue of sharing their communal spaces.

With the Iron Front rendered uninhabitable for the foreseeable future, the city of Helena has virtually no affordable housing available for these tenants to relocate to. This has left some of the tenants homeless, some living temporarily in motels, and others have been forced to disperse to other cities or states were they can live with friends or family while they look for new jobs and places where they can afford to live.

Montana’s extreme lack of affordable housing is not unique to Helena. The disparity of wealth in the state has been widening at an ever-accelerating rate since the COVID-19 pandemic. The natural desirability of our state, the new corporate trend towards hiring remote workers, and the increasing global effects of climate change have all combined to transform Montana’s economy.

The new capitalistic opportunities that this shift in Montana’s economy has created — not only from buying/selling and speculative development opportunities, but also from the increased ability to capitalize on industrial tourism by turning community housing into commercial, short-term rental units — has fast been displacing Montana’s working-class communities. The glut of “Help Wanted” signs and irregular, decreased business hours paint an ominous juxtaposition against the endless expanses of new construction and ever-increasing property and rental prices.

What is the solution to this growing problem? The solution can only lie in learning to value community over profit. Whether that be investing in housing co-ops like Shared Equity Housing or simply selling or renting properties to people who live in and contribute to our communities at prices that allow them to stay, Montanans are going to have to decide what is more valuable to them: Do we want to be an island for industrial tourism where only a few profit at the cost our local communities? Or do we want to have our towns, our workers, our families in places where they can afford to thrive and stay? Which is worth more to you?

In the aftermath of the fire, Lindsey Barnes — co-owner of The General Mercantile — has started a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money for the displaced tenants of the Iron Front building. She is hoping the funds raised will help to keep some of these workers and community members from being displaced as they continue to look for affordable housing within Helena, the town they work and live in. If you wish to contribute, please visit bit.ly/45M2Pdn.