I was one of the lucky ones who spent my first 20 years growing up in Bozeman in the 50s and 60s. Besides loving the beauty, I reveled in my community and adored my friends.

Bozeman was homogenous. Our biggest differences were church affiliations, and livelihoods which were generally associated with MSU, businesses or farms. All us kids went to the same junior and high school, and had the same teachers whom our parents unconditionally supported in all instances. We played together in the band and sang together in the choir, we all learned to foxtrot from the Saunders, and those who wanted to ski could ride the T-bar at Bridger Bowl for 50 cents. We were in Scouts or 4H, babysat or delivered the Chronicle, and the girls and moms shopped for material at Chambers Fisher when we were learning to sew our clothes.

But if I dig, there are other memories. The head of the Farm Bureau who was a strong John Bircher put my father’s name in his black book of “communists,” which startled my moderate Republican professorial dad. One of the two business people who sold skis was also of this persuasion, not to mention my friend’s father who cut my dad’s hair and another friend’s father who was our family doctor. I also remember a pretty outspoken radio station — owned by another friend’s father. But this is the interesting part — we all got along. In fact, we liked each other. Dad started going out of his way to attend Rotary where he would chat with the owner of the black book. I remember parties, picnics and après ski potlucks. Everyone went to the kids’ concerts, games and graduations. Our ever-loving parents were gatekeepers at the freezing cold ski races, and carpooled us all to music festivals and athletic tournaments. I particularly remember my mother and her friends taking care of each other whether it involved showers and weddings in good times or casseroles in hard times. And they all took care of us. When I fell off my horse on a gravel road, a stranger tied my horse to her tree, stuck my bloody body in her shower, and called my mom.

As I despair at our present state of universal anger and rudeness, I acknowledge that I look back to those times through rose colored glasses. But there is no denying that today’s atmosphere is sharply different — both tragically sad, and sadly dysfunctional. It is no wonder that the mental health of our young people is at an all-time low — as it is for many of the rest of us.

I have always been a believer that our government is a mirror, reflecting who we are down here on the ground. If we want to change things in Helena and Washington, the best thing we can do it to make sure we exhibit the spirit we want to be reflected. I see no way out of this vicious circle except to do our best as individuals to set the pace and change the modus operandi.

I recently saw an inspirational documentary about mothers who had been battered by their communities because they defended their gay and trans children. So a group of them set out across our country in an old car covered with banners saying “Free Hugs from Moms” — and they spread good will everywhere. As one mom said, “If we can teach others to hate, we can teach others to love.”