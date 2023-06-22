As the U.S. economy migrates towards sustainable, alternative energy sources, one thing is true: energy is not free, and if we don’t drill for hydrocarbons, then we have to mine for minerals.

The entire energy system, from generation to transport and storage, requires use of critical mineral resources: lithium (25%), manganese (100%), nickel (56%) and cobalt (76%) are needed to produce high-efficiency batteries, and rare earth elements (95%) are used in magnets to generate electricity in wind turbines (USGS 2023 Mineral Commodity Summary; percentage imported for domestic use).

And then there’s copper. Access to abundant and inexpensive copper in the late 19th and early 20th century at Butte and then the Bingham Mine Utah vaulted the U.S. into international economic supremacy as we were able to electrify and industrialize the nation. In 2022, the U.S. consumed 1.9 million metric tons of copper, used primarily for electronics and building construction. The copper lifecycle (production, use and recycling) is not sufficient to meet U.S. demands, which require the import of 41% of its copper consumption. This is partially being driven by renewable energy and alternatives, with around 180 pounds of copper consumed in each electric vehicle.

Let’s consider the high-grade copper-cobalt deposit near White Sulphur Springs, at the future site of Black Butte Copper.

What does the geology say?

This is one of the richest copper deposits in the world with average grade of 2.79 oz/ton (over 10 times richer than many open-pit surface mines with ore grades of around 0.1 oz/ton), with 686 million pounds of measured and indicated resources. The geologic setting is not prone to seismic hazards and subdued topography means low potential for catastrophic slope failure. The host rock is shale that has very low permeability and results in limited groundwater flow, and abundant carbonate minerals provide chemical buffering capacity that protects against acid mine drainage. The mine plan is for underground operations, with the main ore body located significantly deeper than the local ground water table and all entry portals are located around 200 feet above the ground water table to prevent any chance of outflow. Mine tailings will be immobilized by cementation with one-half backfilling underground workings and the remaining half also cemented and going to a double-lined tailings pond that is designed to exclude surface water and oxidation and is located south of a drainage divide a mile from Sheep Creek.

The question cannot be “Should we mine or not in the U.S.?” but rather, “how can we responsibly mine critical mineral resources to support national defense and economic security?”

There are valid concerns about historical environmental impacts related to mining, but these are addressed by federal legislation such as the Federal Land Policy and Management Act, National Environmental Protection Act, Clean Water Act, among many others, and Montana has the most comprehensive mine-permitting policies in the nation administered by the Department of Environmental Quality. The Meagher County Stewardship Council has been vigilant in monitoring the Black Butte project and has established a “no open pit” agreement with the operating company, Sandfire Resources.

Over $100 million in exploration, engineering and environmental studies have been dedicated to this project, and this is the best engineered mine plan to date in the U.S.

The alternatives are to rely on mineral resources from other countries that may be politically unstable or unfriendly to the U.S., with impacts on balance of trade, potential disruptions to supply chains, and with the possibility of exporting environmental degradation and worker exploitation to emerging countries. The Black Butte Mine has a projected operational life of 15 years that will employ around 240 workers, providing stable employment and tax revenues for Meagher County and the state of Montana.

Given the U.S. dependency on imported copper and this unique geologic setting, the Black Butte project occupies an ideal site for a copper mine, with prospects of optimal recovery of much-needed copper resources and minimal environmental impact. The best policy forward is to encourage domestic mining of critical resources at well-characterized sites such as Black Butte, while ensuring that modern scientific and technological advances are applied to prevent detrimental environmental impacts.

It’s disingenuous to proudly drive your electric vehicle to limit your carbon footprint without also acknowledging your consequent direct reliance on mineral resources.