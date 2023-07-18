Keeping with a tragic habit in American politics, just as Amtrak has begun to revamp old systems and bring passenger rail closer to the 21st-century standard, members in the House of Representatives are vying for political clout in the form of immense budget cuts for transportation initiatives.

Not only do these budget cuts go against the wishes of the American public, of whom an estimated 78% support broadened passenger rail service per a poll conducted by the Passenger Rail Association in 2022, it is also wildly out of touch with the current state of American infrastructure, which has been neglected for decades. If we hope to improve our nation and our nation’s infrastructure, then our investment into railroads needs to be increasing, not decreasing.

The proposed budget not only slashes funding for the Northeast Corridor by 92.1%, a service with 9.3 million annual users which is growing every year, but also seeks to zero out key grants meant to promote mobility for rural communities throughout the Midwest. Without these grants, not only will the expansion of routes cease, but travel options for existing infrastructure will begin to degrade.

For Montanans who live along the Hi-Line who cannot drive, the “Empire Builder” provides the only other alternative to the grim idea of hitchhiking. In a time when Montanans are pushing fiercely to restore travel along the southern portion of the state, a decision which would increase economic opportunity and provide jobs for scores of residents, proposed budget cuts like this feel like a slap in the face by wealthy, out-of-state interests who do not care about the needs of everyday Americans.

This cycle of divestment is attempted all too frequently; members of Congress will claim that a system isn’t efficient so that they can strip funding, and when that system begins to falter due to a lack of funding, they use it as justification to kill the program. As Amtrak President Stephen Gardner has stated, budget cuts of this severity will prevent Amtrak from doing the repair work necessary to ensure the safe movement of its passengers, potentially increasing the frequency, and even severity, of future accidents.

Not only is this an attack against the kind of commonsense funding which keeps the United States competitive, it is also putting the safety of railroad passengers on the line to do so.

Infrastructure requires ongoing investment. It’s not something that we ever get to finish with, because it needs upkeep and expansion to meet the needs of a growing country. If we have lawmakers who are constantly dragging their feet about the amount of money needed to keep our infrastructure in operating condition, then we need to reevaluate who exactly is keeping our books and what their other priorities might be.

The infrastructure acts passed in recent years have introduced their own challenges, but they were inevitable — this funding should have been flowing in consistently over past decades, but cycles of starvation and flood have hampered the development of our national railways, and we are now having to play a frustrating game of catch-up.

What is needed now is reliable funding, not reactionary budget cuts for rural communities.