Sunday, Sept. 17, is Constitution Day, when we commemorate the date in 1787 when the delegates to the Constitutional Convention approved the document that lays out the basic structure and functions of the United States government.

This founding document, refined by 27 amendments so far, still governs us today, more than 200 years later.

Each year, I reread the Constitution to commemorate this day. When I read it again last week, I was struck by how practical it is. The opening is eloquent but short. It simply spells out the six goals of the document:

“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

Notice that the writers did not assume that the United States was already perfect nor even that it could attain perfection – just that the Constitution should help us create a better nation, a better “Union.”

After its ringing start, the rest of the Constitution is about how to meet those six goals in practical terms. It’s about housekeeping: how we are organized, who makes decisions and who checks on them, which issues will be handled by the states and which by the national government, and how that national government will pay its bills. It’s actually kind of a tedious read.

That is as it should be. Most of governing really is about the tedium of keeping us organized and functioning as a nation. I’m displaying the flag on Constitution Day to honor those who make it all work. For example, this year I honor the Missoula Elections Office staff and volunteers who ran the primary election last Tuesday. With little fuss or fanfare, they prepared ballots, mailed out and collected them, registered new voters, and will share the results with us this coming week. Thank you!

I’m also flying the flag to honor every candidate in that election and anyone who has ever run for public office, whether you won or not. Surely you had many other things to do, and most of them would have been more fun. Instead, you took the time to develop a vision of our future, spent your energy and resources to share it with us, and accepted the exposure and vulnerability that comes with candidacy. Winners, we expect you to work with integrity, placing our common good above your personal ambitions. Losers, we expect you to concede graciously. Thank you!

Thousands of people in addition to elected officials do the housekeeping for our country. These include civil servants, military staff, contractors and volunteers. I’m flying the flag to honor you too. We expect you to work honestly and earnestly. Thank you!

On Constitution Day, we remind you all to meet the following requirement, which is spelled out for the president in Article II and, for everyone else, at the very end of our 236-year-old Constitution:

“The Senators and Representatives…, and the Members of the several State Legislatures, and all executive and judicial Officers, both of the United States and of the several States, shall be bound by Oath or Affirmation, to support this Constitution; but no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.”

Thank you all for your service under the United States Constitution!