While traveling around our state this summer, everyone is seeing Montana being built: new roads, to broadband, to critical infrastructure that keeps our water safe.

As a state we have an exciting, once-in-a-generation opportunity to set Montana’s businesses and Montana’s workforce up for a bright future. But in order to ensure the best-possible outcome for local businesses, consumers and workers, we must connect this funding to strong labor standards. Together, we can keep these investments in our communities and build an exciting future for all Montanans.

Investments in Montana through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law include: $3.1 billion for roads, bridges and roadway safety, $628 million to ensure high-speed internet coverage across the state, billions of dollars for water reclamation projects in Indian and rural communities, and $565,000 to remove sources of lead in Montana schools and child care facilities.

Thanks to the advocacy of workers across the state and the work of Montana’s senior senator to get this money into Montana, all of these investments will help local businesses grow and provide good paying jobs for the next decade.

Even though this is a monumental opportunity to grow our state, it is critical that we invest these funds wisely, and that means making strong investments in our local workforce and the next generation of Montanans. The good news is that this is a win-win-win for local businesses, taxpayers and working families.

Research in recent years has shown that high labor standards such as prevailing wage laws protect work for in-state contractors and ensure the highest quality of work with fewer cost overruns. Montana’s prevailing wage law also creates 1,800 jobs every year and improves the state economy by $248 million.

Productivity per construction worker is 14% to 33% higher in states that have prevailing wage laws, leading to jobs being done quicker and at a higher quality. High labor standards also don’t impact bid competition or the cost of construction, they simply ensure that workers are paid fair value and Montana’s contractors aren’t undercut by out-of-state companies, ensuring these investments stay in Montana.

By protecting Montana’s labor standards and investing in our workforce, we are encouraging local contractors that invest in our local economies, in apprenticeship programs, and in safety on the job. For example, states with prevailing wage laws increase apprenticeship training by 8% and see reduced injury rates by 13%.

Connecting infrastructure projects to strong labor standards is the most efficient way of spending this money in Montana to maximize the benefits to our local economies and working people across the state.

Because this investment is not just building roads, bridges and broadband access but about building communities and families.