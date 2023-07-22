Several constituents have asked me about the long lines and long waits for getting their vehicles licensed.

I interviewed several people who work at the Lewis and Clark County Motor Vehicle Division (MVD), and this is what I discovered:

First, the workload has increased exponentially.

Just since Jan. 1, 2023, MVD has processed almost 40,000 vehicle titles and/or registrations. That is a significant increase in the number of vehicles licensed in our county, including motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, boats, personal watercraft, snowmobiles and recreational vehicles, not to mention all the trailers needed to haul them.

If the license is just a renewal with no changes to ownership records since the last registration it can be done simply “online.” However, any changes to address or ownership data will need to have title work processed in person at the MVD. People wanting to change to a permanent license plate, or remove an owner because of a divorce or death, or to acquire a personalized plate will all require a personal visit to the MVD.

Second, MVD is short-staffed.

Seven employees left the MVD in the last year with three of the replacements leaving the same year that they were hired, so training is a revolving door. Currently MVD does not have enough staff to cover all eight windows for breaks, lunches or staff absences. The staff also must deal with the “mail-in” licenses, the “fleet” licenses, and the licenses sent in by the Dealerships for the new vehicles they have sold.

This is a tough job, requiring staff to follow Montana law and the state administrative rules, patience with the slow state computer system, and at times dealing with abusive customers.

Third, all 56 counties must use the state “Merlin” system for registration and title work. That system is old, overworked and slow. It was not designed for the amount of licensing now taking place across Montana.

What can you do? Avoid coming in on the last few days of the month or just before holidays.

Some days always have longer wait times. There are usually less people registering and titling vehicles on Tuesday and Wednesday than on Monday and Friday. If you are “techy” check out the county website before you come down and look at the live-feed webcam (https://bit.ly/3OnYxTr) that shows how many people are waiting in line.

If it’s busy, pick another day or time!