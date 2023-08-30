I submit this on behalf of a number of residents of Oro Fino Gulch who live near the homeless encampment in that area.

The story of the homeless has been widely reported by local media. The perspective of the residents whose daily lives and safety of their families and properties needs to be heard. As elected officials, we often hear about the plight of the homeless from local nonprofits and others.

Seldom, if ever, do we hear the stories of public who have to deal with such encampments on a daily basis. We have every bit as much responsibility to address their concerns and their perspective needs to be at the table. And, it deserves coverage by our local media.

Two years ago, MTN news shared a report about the growing homeless issue in Helena. The news report characterized the issue as an “emergency” and pointed to the growing number of people camping in the downtown area, city parks, and in cars along city streets. What prompted the story was the discovery of the body of a homeless individual in Women’s Park.

One solution that was proposed before city and county commissioners was the establishment of a temporary outdoor safe shelter comprised of tents with sanitary facilities and around the clock staffing for oversight. City Commissioners requested more information about the feasibility of that type of arrangement before they would consider it, and County Commissioners declined funding pointing out that they weren’t convinced it was the best option. Other non-profit agencies discussed the possibility of pursing a Community Development Block Grant to buy a building for transitional housing, but nothing came to fruition. And here we are, two years later, with no progress toward any solution in a crisis level situation.

The United Way recently produced a video comprised of interviews with members of the homeless population asking them what the city of Helena could do for them, and several asked for affordable housing options. The most recent proposal by some of the local nonprofit agencies is to pursue the purchase of the St. John’s Hospital building for $1.9 million, $45-50k architectural assessment price tag, and millions of dollars in asbestos abatement and renovation costs. Clearly, that potential solution would take years to realize. If we are indeed experiencing an “emergency” or crisis-level with our homeless situation, a years-long project with no current funding isn’t the answer. This isn’t an affordable solution for anyone.

Because our City and County Commissioners have not taken responsibility for developing and implementing a solution, we now have people camping all around the downtown area. There are people sleeping and urinating in business entryways, parks, and playgrounds with tent encampments situated around public trailheads, busy roadways, downtown businesses, parks, residential areas, and Helena national forest property.

Inherently, this situation isn’t safe for anybody. Have the city and county assessed the funding that is currently available, including ARPA funds, and looked at feasible solutions to address the problem? It doesn’t make sense to say we are in a public health and safety crisis right now, but we are going dedicate all our resources toward a solution that won’t be functional for several years at the minimum.

We think it’s safe to say that Helena business owners, trail users, landowners, homeowners, and the homeless all want the same thing. We all want a solution that gives us a sense of safety. With the current encampment in Oro Fino Gulch situated on a busy secondary state highway in a residential area on the edge of a dry forest below a very popular trail system about a half mile from downtown Helena, there is no longer a sense of security or safety for the people who live there.

This camp is being supported by some of the non-profit agencies and neither the County Commission, who have agreed that a “tent city” setting isn’t the best solution and declined to fund such an arrangement, nor the city have made any move to address the problem. There is no running water, no electricity, no bathroom facilities, no shelter from the elements, and nowhere to safely park a car. This kind of arrangement just keeps people homeless instead of giving them opportunity for more.

The residents of Oro Fino Gulch agree with the organizer of the encampment on one very important point: the homeless situation in Helena shouldn’t mirror that of other cities. But we think we can all agree that we are already there. The downtown area has already turned into one big encampment because neither the City nor the County has taken responsibility for the problem. They are waiting for God’s Love and the other non-profits to solve the problem for them.

Is this what we elected them to do? Wait for somebody else to solve problems while neglecting public health and safety?