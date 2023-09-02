In 1916, Montana elected the first woman to the United States Congress, four years before the passage of the 19th Amendment. Jeannette Rankin. She served one term until she was elected again in 1940. Montana hasn’t elected another woman since. Let’s all take a moment of silence and think on that. *insert moment of silence here*

*take another moment*

Y’all, it has only been 102 years since women got the right to vote in ‘Merica on Aug. 26, 1920. Though I should say white women. Full electoral equality was still decades away for many women of color. In 1920, Native Americans weren’t allowed to vote as they were not considered US citizens. As late as 1962, many individual states bared many women of color from voting on such contrived grounds as literacy tests, poll taxes, etc.

Female suffrage is a remarkably recent development in world history. Women now have the right to vote in every country and territory in the world, except for Vatican City. And yet. Women in traditionally male-dominated societies are less likely to have IDs (as well as education, equal pay, transportation, etc.) and are therefore less like to vote. Especially if their husband or daddy or guardian doesn’t give them permission.

Voting is merely the tip of the iceberg. And thankfully, the right to vote tipped us in a positive, albeit painfully slow direction forward. Women’s rights, after all, are human rights.

Prior to the 1970s, marital rape was legal in every US state; it wasn’t until 1993 that it was outlawed nationwide. Women were not guaranteed access to birth control until 1972, which is the same year they were finally allowed to run the Boston Marathon. (Athletic shoes for women weren’t designed until the 1980s.) 50 years ago, women were still barred from attending most Ivy League schools as undergraduates. Neither could they universally practice law until 1971, or universally serve on juries until 1973. And it was 1974 before a woman could legally apply for her own credit card. Sexual harassment was not considered a legal offense until 1977, and it would be 1988 before the Supreme Court held any companies liable for sexual harassment. And prior to the Pregnancy Discrimination Act of 1978, they didn’t have the right to keep their job if they were pregnant. Neither were they legally guaranteed any type or length of maternity leave until 1993.

Whew. Safe to say, we’ve come a long way in a short amount of time. Despite the great progress that has been made around the world, the demands and expectations on women and girls, both spoken and inferred, are still impossible. And it is a serious public health concern.

In February 2023, the CDC published a federal report. Nearly 1 in 3 high school girls said they had considered suicide, a 60 percent rise in the past decade. Nearly 14 percent had been forced to have sex. No doubt exacerbated by pandemic isolation, they are stressed out — growing up in a world dominated by social media, impossible beauty standards and filters, online trolls making comments about their bodies, hyper sexualization, infantilizing and violent pornography, eating disorders, and the seemingly never-ending reality of domestic and sexual violence perpetuated by badly behaved men and boys. They are being held hostage by the male gaze. We are being held hostage by the male gaze as a society. And no one benefits from this, whatever their gender.

Sigh.

So, let’s all take another moment and consider how we can do better for our girls.

*insert moment of contemplation here*

As mamas and aunties, maybe you need to limit or eliminate your social media activity? Don’t accept or internalize disregard or disrespect from men —personally or professionally. Use your voice. Speaking of voice, never let a young women hear you call yourself fat. Let us heal our collective, toxic shame and set the example.

Men. Call me an optimist, but I believe you can do and be better. You have good and noble things to offer to the world of women. You are half the universe. We need you. We love you. Consider tangible ways that you can ally with girls and women in their continuing struggle for dignity and human rights. For ideas, visit: heforshe.org/en/9-ways-men-can-become-allies-equal-rights.

By this time next year, can we be better and do better for our girls and for ourselves? I hope so.