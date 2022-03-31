Opinion: Understanding Trump

Marc Racicot, I served in the Air Force during the time you were our governor. Serving our nation and state elsewhere, I never got the chance to know you. But I always thought you were a reasonable man. Until now.

Your “never Trump” fervor betrays your lack of understanding as to where the nation sits today. In the space of one short year, this administration — the administration you proudly voted for and encouraged us to vote for — has severely curtailed private petrochemical exploration and infrastructure building in the US. It has created runaway inflation and $5-a-gallon gasoline. It has opened the southern border to ruinous assault by illegal aliens and drugs. It has murderously betrayed allies in Afghanistan and elsewhere. It stood by wringing its hands while a totalitarian thug invaded another nation in Europe for the first time in over 80 years. And your response to this lunacy you voted for remains: orange man bad?

You and others like you have never understood Trump or the appeal he has. But I find him very simple to understand. He is basically a blue-collar billionaire from Queens, New York, who has worked with the trades all his life. He has a blue-collar Queens vocabulary. He has the blue-collar Queens attitude towards hard work. He has the blue-collar Queens commitment to never letting bullies win. Most of all, he has the blue-collar Queens love of this country. And you have missed all this. You focus instead on his vulgarity and crassness. Meanwhile, the man he is and the things he has done go unmentioned.

In your March 16 editorial, you didn’t mention the Abraham accords, or the job growth Trump created, or the border he protected, or any of his other accomplishments. Instead, you condemned his forthrightness concerning what to do in Europe. What you didn’t understand is his blue-collar Queens attitude coming out. But we do. You didn’t see his joking way of making a very serious point. But we do.

You also never got to see the vulgarity or crassness of those in the military who kept you and yours safe. For example, we used to have a saying: nuke ‘em ‘til they glow, then shoot them in the dark and use their cold, dead, glowing bodies for runway landing lights. Crass? Yes. Vulgar? Definitely. But it was our way of demonstrating our commitment to defense in a joking yet completely serious way. Our job was to kill people and break things. We hoped we never had to, but if necessary we were willing to do what we had to do. And so is the man from Queens.

I used to think you and I had more in common than just having last names that are difficult to pronounce. But no more. You have a politician’s way of looking at the world. The man from Queens has a blue-collar way. Your lack of willingness to see the world through his eyes and see the good he has done, and will continue to do, demonstrates your inability to face cold, hard facts about the way the world works.

You listed your qualities of a leader. As retired military, I have only one requirement: A leader is someone I would follow into hell, because I know he or she would find us a way out. Trump is that person. It pains me to say that you, sir, are not.

Read Runyard Kipling’s “Tommy” and perhaps you will come to understand those of us who support the man you condemn. Meanwhile, “Tommy ain't a bloomin' fool — you bet that Tommy sees!”

Jeff Tschida is a retired Air Force chief master sergeant and former Missoula resident who now lives in Polson.

