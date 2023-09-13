Horse Property in the trees! Secluded, yet minutes from town with a fabulous view of the Sleeping Giant. This home is located in the popular South Hills area overlooking the city of Helena. There is over 5000 finished sq. feet with 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms spread over three levels with storage/flex space galore and two exits from the walkout basement! The home boasts a second kitchen area in the basement with ample room for all of your guests. Not only is there an oversized 2 car attached finished garage, but there is also a 32 x 40 shop to park all the toys, and it's already set up for horses with a corral, tack room, two covered stalls, hay shed, and year around automatic waterer. There are three accesses to reach the home, shop, and horse corral. Call Shawna Korth at 720-273-6390 or your real estate professional.