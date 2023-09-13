Classic Craftsman executive home located in the prestigious Aspen Park subdivision of Mountain View Meadows. Custom features throughout including a butler's pantry connecting the formal dining room to the kitchen, solid 3/4 inch eucalyptus hardwoods or ceramic tile floors, a ledge stone gas fireplace with a craftsman style mantle and built-in cherry cabinets. Kitchen includes tiled granite countertops with ornate bullnose trim, a raised breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets, and walk-in pantry. The lower level features a theatre area and a craftsman style wet bar with tile granite countertops, wine cooler, built-in refrigerator, and and custom designed back bar in mission oak. Large home with the convenience of a low-maintenance, fully landscaped lot with sprinkler system and so much more. Located in the Capital city of Helena, Montana is the Aspen Park subdivision of Mountain View Meadows. Mountain View Meadows is a one of a kind home development located in the city of Helena complete with city utilities, street lights, a residential park, and walking paths. Mountain View Meadows is managed by a homeowners association which runs approximately $150 a year. This 15-year old executive home, features a classic timber frame exterior which combines the use of timber and stone accents. The home sits on a 11,000 square foot corner lot that is fully landscaped with stamped concrete porches and stained cement walkways. Both covered front and back porches have tongue and groove ceiling with recessed lighting and exterior speakers. The exterior has concrete tile roof with a 75 year warranty, James Hardie hardie-plank fiber cement siding with a 50 year warranty, custom entry doors, and Weathershield windows. The front entry offers access to both the study and formal dining room. A butlers pantry connects the formal dining room to the kitchen. Throughout the main floor are solid 3/4 inch eucalyptus hardwoods or ceramic tile. The living room features a ledge stone gas fireplace with a craftsman style mantle and built-in cherry cabinets on either side. Kitchen includes tiled granite countertops with ornate bullnose trim, a raised breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets, a walk-in pantry, and access to laundry, powder room and a 2-car fully finished garage. The main floor comes equipped with built in sound system, speakers, and a whole house security system. Upstairs, has four large bedrooms and two well planned bathrooms. The master suite is a private retreat with large windows that frame exceptional views of the valley and mountains. Features a jetted tub, ceramic walk-in shower, double vanity, and a separate water closet, as well as two walk-in closets with custom cabinetry. The second full bathroom on the upper floor contains granite slab countertop with jetted tub/shower and tiled surround. The lower level features a theatre area with projection TV, an eight foot wall mount cinema screen, 7.1 surround sound and a craftsman style wet bar with raised tile granite countertops, wine cooler, built-in refrigerator, and custom designed back bar in mission oak. Fully finished basement with nine foot ceilings also includes a workout room, bed room, and a full bathroom with tile granite countertop. The lower level provides the same elegant open feeling offered in the rest of this home. Details throughout feature solid cherry or oak six panel doors, solid craftsman style casings, and custom tile work. Beam central vacuum throughout, surround sound on the main level and master suite, Lennox louvered climate system that can heat or cool each floor independently and 9 foot ceiling throughout all levels of this executive home. Home may be sold with furnishings or partially furnished, price negotiable. Home showing available only with pre-approval letter.