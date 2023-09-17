Come see 105 Clearview court, situated on a cul-de-sac with 2 plus acres, the living area is impressive with over 3600 sq feet of livable space. 4 of 5 bedrooms are spacious, leaving the 5th bedroom a great option for an office. Main level living, a laundry room on both levels. The rock fireplace is a focal point in the great room, giving you the perfect touch for this Montana home. Step out onto the front or back decks and enjoy the 360 degree views. Living the country life, yet 15 minutes from the city limits of Helena. Enjoy the owners suite with soaker tub! You will love coming home to the quiet of the country life where stargazing is made easy with little to no light pollution. The oversized double car garage has plenty of room for all your outdoor gear and two vehicles. Come add your personal touches to the landscaping and make this beautiful property your home! Call Jen Williams, 406-465-8728 or your real estate professional to set a private showing today!