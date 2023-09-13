Welcome to TING, a private gated luxury 40-acre estate with sweeping panoramic views of the Missouri River, Hauser Lake, and the richly historic capital city, Helena Montana. Experience solitude at this magnificent property that includes both a 3650 sq ft owner main dwelling and a 3760 sq ft guest villa that are joined by a breeze way and designed throughout to represent an Italian Country Estate. Endless amenities featured on the property include an enchanting infinity waterfall that leads to a state of the art, stainless steel outdoor swimming pool that maintains a temperature of 90 degrees. There is a covered outdoor fire-pit, pool house, a Tiki bar, and a private beach area that offers fine grain white sand where you can bask in the sun overlooking the pool, sweeping gardens, and Hauser Lake. Additional amenities include two outdoor showers, a six-person jacuzzi hot tub, a steam sauna, a Finnish sauna, a full-service gym, a 7-hole putting green, a horseshoe track, and a full-size Boccia court. The luxury guest home features two master king suites with spa inspired baths, a 4-person steam shower and sauna, a meditation room, an upper level 270 degree wrap around viewing tower, a gourmet kitchen, large dining and living area, laundry, an office, and a 2-car garage. The owner’s residence features floor to ceiling windows in the vaulted living area, a gourmet kitchen and breakfast nook, a theater room, a full bath, an office, a double door main entry, a large fireplace and a grand staircase that splits into a double stair to go to opposite areas of the upper level and a private library. Upstairs, there is a master suite with a large spa inspired bath, and two additional bedrooms. Balconies and outdoor gathering areas surround the main home as it looks over the recreational amenities below. This tucked away estate is conveniently located 3 minutes above Hauser Lake and just 15 minutes from the Helena Regional Airport and Helena’s wide range of art, culture, and shopping. TING, a luxury property that feels like a five-star resort in the heart of Montana. Call Patrick Pacheco 406.459.3088, Brock Bouma 406.590.3883, Patti Landon 406.261.0786 or your Real Estate Professional.