The Tracy-Power House is one of Helena’s premier historic mansions with beautiful Queen Anne architecture, original oak woodwork, and elegant, nineteenth century features. This home has 6,300 square feet that has been tastefully updated for today’s modern lifestyles. Updates include a custom kitchen designed by Tim Carney, a large master suite, a welcoming patio area to entertain guests, and a spacious 2 car garage. With 5 bedrooms and 3 & ½ bathrooms, the home boasts a well laid out main floor, spacious bedrooms, and an expansive third floor family room. Positioned on a large corner lot in the heart of the coveted mansion district, it is close to Mount Helena trail heads and downtown Helena happenings.
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $1,700,000
