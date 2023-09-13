Don’t miss this opportunity to own in Jack Mountain Estates. With over 10 acres, you’ll love the privacy of this home being nestled in the pines and aspens among the boulders and foothills. This custom built 5 bed, 3 ½ bath home is quintessential Montana living, from the timber frame accents, hand scraped wood floors to the etched tiles on the floor and shower door (engraved in Montana). Custom wood cabinets and trim throughout the home. Floor to ceiling stone gas fireplace. Main floor en suite that includes walk in shower and closet that also has separate access to deck and fireplace. Surround sound throughout home. 9 ft ceilings in basement. Great space downstairs for entertaining, game playing, and much more. 3 car garage attached to home as well as 50 X 50 heated and insulated shop. Wrap around deck out back to enjoy the mountain views and front porch for the extra privacy. Extensive landscaping on such a private lot partially bordering BLM to add to draw of this Montana home.