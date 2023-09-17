This Montana dream property has everything to offer for the horse lover, the nature enthusiast, or anyone who is looking for paradise. Less than 10 minutes from I-15, you'll find this custom home on 38.19 acres with stunning views of the Elkhorn Mountains. Watch the sunrise over the peaks from the deck, through the picture windows in the living room, or from the outdoor hot tub. Jefferson City is the gateway to hundreds of thousands of acres of public land in both the Elkhorn and Boulder Mtns, perfect for the hunter or explorer. The home boasts a spacious master suite on the main floor, formal dining room with mountain views, and immense natural light. The daylight basement is a full apartment for family, guests, or rental. Pristine outdoor space includes underground sprinklers, a covered pavilion, sauna house with outdoor hot tub, putting green, and horseshoe pit. If the oversized, attached, two-car garage is not enough for your toys, enjoy the 1200 sf detached, finished and heated shop. Through a gate you'll find a small arena on your way to the 1344 sf barn complete with 3 stables, a tractor garage, tack room and corral. If that is not enough, there is also a shooting range and a dry guest cabin (with power) at the top of the property. The seller is offering a $20,000 credit at closing for updates. Call Steve Youde at 406-439-5234 or your real estate professional.