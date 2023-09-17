The seller has just REDUCED the price of this property by $10,000, making it an even more attractive opportunity. While the property may need some updating, this allows you the chance to personalize and customize the space to your own taste and preferences. Sitting on 20-acres of land, it offers stunning views with no covenants to limit your possibilities. The spacious interior boasts over 2,500 sq.ft., offering 4 bedroom & 2 bathroom plus the main living area is adorned with large windows, allowing natural light to brighten each room. The 5-car garage has enough space for your vehicles, as well as offering additional storage or workshop space. Only minutes away from Lake Helena & close proximity to town, this property strikes the perfect balance between rural tranquility & modern conveniences. Don't miss this opportunity to purchase this property at a reduced price and make it your own! Call Darla Hirst at 406-594-7220 or your Real Estate Professional for your personal showing