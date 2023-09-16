Come see this beautiful home located right in the heart of Helena! The homes charm and character shines through in all areas. This home has tall ceilings, hardwood floors, beautiful trim, and tons of natural light. There are four bedrooms, one bathroom, and a main level laundry with additional storage space in the basement. The backyard is fenced and landscaped with underground sprinklers, planter boxes, and a very spacious deck to spend your days and nights. Updates include: new boiler, on demand water, back deck, fence, and added electrical outlets, Please call/text Rachael (406)431-8870, Alicia (406)459-7900, or your real estate professional for a showing today.