A 4 bed / 2 bath house for under $450k! Come check out this gem of a house in the Sunhaven subdivision. This house has a functional layout that makes it great for everyday living and also entertaining and holiday activities. There are two large living areas: 1 upstairs and 1 downstairs. Have the quiet bunch upstairs and put the rowdy bunch downstairs :) There is a nice breakfast bar for busy mornings and also an attached sun room for those that like to take their time and greet the morning. Located just a couple of blocks away from Capital High and within walking distance to 4 Georgians Elementary School. Don't miss out on a chance to come and check out this great house! Take a drive past and schedule a showing.