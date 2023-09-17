Enjoy the LAKE LIFE at 3804 Copeland Rd, where lakeside living, modern comfort, and natural beauty effortlessly blend together in this captivating property. Indulge in the breathtaking views from your expansive deck as you savor your morning coffee or unwind after a day spent exploring the lake. Boasting 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, as well as separate guest quarters, this residence provides ample space for both relaxation and entertainment. Inside you'll find rustic elegance combined with all the amenities you need. A wall of commanding windows look out at the lake and open up onto the wrap-around deck. All floors are hard-surface and include slate, rough sawn hardwood, and stamped concrete, while radiant floor heat ensures optimal comfort year-round. There are two en-suite bedrooms, one on the main level and one on the second level, that offer privacy for guests or family members seeking their own personal oasis. The walk-out basement has an additional two bedrooms, full bath, flex room, and wonderful entertainment room, complete with wet bar and pool table and offers great access to the patio. Outside you'll find a beautifully landscaped yard with Magpie Creek running through it, underground sprinklers, mature landscaping, a circular drive, and an oversized two-car heated garage that effortlessly accommodates all your vehicles and outdoor gear. The guest quarters above the garage includes its own private bathroom, entrance, and deck affording some of the property's best views of the lake. A path to the beach and public dock access at Magpie Bay are both across the road, allowing you to embark on endless aquatic adventures and fun! Whether you choose to live here year-round, enjoy in summer months, or use as a short-term rental, don't miss out on the opportunity to own this spectacular home on Canyon Ferry Lake! Schedule your showing today and prepare to fall in love! Contact Freyja Bell at 406-461-8588, or your real estate professional.