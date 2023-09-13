Beautiful Ranch Style home with 2480 finished sq feet upstairs and 1664 sq ft unfinished basement. 3-bedroom home with office and den, 2.5 bathrooms is located on 2-acre lot. 360-degree views of mountains, valley, and big sky. Open concept home with vaulted ceilings and big windows that bring in great natural light. This home features custom cabinets and granite throughout, stainless steel appliances, and nice big walk-in pantry. En suite bedroom on main level that has walk-in closet, tiled shower and jetted tub. Nice front patio as well as covered back patio for relaxing. Home stays nice and cool in hot days with air conditioning. Just minutes from town, you will get to enjoy the solitude of the neighborhood while still being close to amenities; as well as Canyon Ferry Lake just down the road one way and Helena Airport the other way. Call today for your private showing.