This historic property is bursting with character and spacious living with the perfect mix of old and new! Surrounded by 41 acres of incredible landscaping. Orchard on the ground with a spring fed pond, great views and 4 wells, including one of 500 GPM and irrigation rights out of 7 Mile Creek. Creating a private oasis that is great for hosting any kind of an event. The minute you step inside you are welcomed by 30 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms. The floor-plan is both functional and aesthetically pleasing and was originally the Odd Fellows Home. This estate features 1 commercial kitchen, two smaller kitchens, wine cellar, sitting rooms, and multiple fireplaces. This is an incredible opportunity for a multitude of business, personal or recreational pursuits. Any sale of the real & personal property is subject to the review and approval by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District Of Montana.
30 Bedroom Home in Helena - $2,250,000
