This executive style home, overlooking Fox Ridge Golf Course, was in the Parade of Homes. Main level living with expansive open spaces for entertaining, gourmet chef's kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a large pantry. Your family and guests will enjoy the lower level which has a large family room with a gas fireplace and theater room. A triple car oversized garage gives you plenty of room for your vehicles and toys. And the outdoor living space and landscaping must be seen. The backyard has a large pergola with a privacy wall and fireplace that provides additional living space while your are enjoying the fantastic views of Helena.