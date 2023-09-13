Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1994 manufactured home located in Joslyn Park. Has open kitchen with dining space and a sky light to bring the sunshine in. Large master suite with walk-in closet. Centrally located in town close to schools and the Fairgrounds. Has 2 sheds for extra storage and a nice lawn area. Lot rent is $608/mo. and includes water and sewer.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $73,000
