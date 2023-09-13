Why pay rent when you can own? The Pride of home ownership shows, and is in a Prime location in Helena, near Spring Meadow Lake, the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, Carroll College, Fort Harrison and Highway 12 West. There is so much potential within. The seller is offering a $5,000 credit to buyer's discretion with an accepted offer. This extra spacious three bedroom two bath home will soon have newer laminate flooring in living areas. This home is on a corner lot, and comes with a storage shed for your gardening supplies. Buyers must be approved by the park association. Open House Sunday, Sept 10, 10AM-12PM