Charming and open 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1975 manufactured home located in Joslyn Park. Open kitchen and living room area. Only a quick walk to Spring Meadow Lake. Centrally located in town close to schools and the Fairgrounds. Has a nice little patio and carport area with a nice little deck and a cure yard area. Lot rent is $608/mo. and includes water and sewer.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $68,000
Related to this story
Look through budget-friendly homes for first home buyers and flippers
Look through budget-friendly homes for first home buyers and flippers