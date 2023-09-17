Off-Grid Hunter's Paradise! This amazing, off-grid, seasonal home was built over the last two decades by a very handy woodsman who owned the land for quite some time. Much love was invested into this 30.66-acre property and the 4480 sf home on it. The log work, lighting and decor show character and attention to detail. Last year the property was purchase by a motivated builder who has done an impressive facelift, tightening up the construction, protecting it from the long winters, while beautifying it inside and out. The master bathroom is now complete; a new metal roof was installed with new plywood decking and ice and water shield; insulation has been increased; exterior has been sealed; siding has been repaired; concrete has been poured in the basement, garage, and around the foundation; solar has been installed; a new generator was added; 1500 gallons of propane tanks were added; the property has been cleaned of possessions; driveway has been improved with truckloads of gravel; an electrical contractor updated the wiring; a licensed plumber updated the plumbing; tankless propane water heater is working. Now it's time for you to enjoy the fruits of his labors. The views from the picture window are breathtaking. A stream runs through the property year round. Elk, deer, bears, and other wildlife roam the property. Forest service access is all around and the roads will take you in all directions, ripe for exploration. The hunting is phenomenal. This property has seasonal access at 7400 feet elevation, 6.4 miles past county plowing and 3.75 miles past local resident plowing. No well in place. Home water is provided from the stream in the warmer months through a cistern and gravity feed. Call Steve Youde at 406-439-5234 or your real estate professional.