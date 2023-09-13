Looking for a comfortable home in a convenient location? This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom mobile home is the perfect choice for you! Located on a rented lot, this mobile home offers all the benefits of mobile living without the hassle of having to move it around. You'll have a comfortable and affordable home that's always in the same place, with easy access to nearby shopping, dining, and entertainment. This remodeled trailer features a primary suite with a private bathroom, as well as a cozy living room. Owner is leaving majority of their personal property. Large personal property that is staying includes: a king sized mattress, 3 refrigerators, washer, couch, coffee table, multiple shelves, desk and chair, and a newer Sole elliptical. Call Jocelyne Reynolds at 406-439-0246 or your real estate professional today.