Awesome views from this very private home located on 5 acres in Colorado Gulch. This is only a few minutes west of Helena in the pines with multiple rock outcroppings. Property is close to Forest Service. This is a 3 bed, 2 bath, with lots of extra room. It is an open floor plan on the upper level where you are sure to be impressed with the picture window views from the inside and wrap around deck. Another feature is a massive shop (36 x 42) complete with 3 large overhead doors with openers, heat, fireplace and an extra 3/4 bath. This can be you get away or your permanent residence. New Roof and Rain Gutters July of 2023. It is a must see property! Please call David Brandon at 406-594-9121 or Kristi Rosenheart at 406-204-8878 or your real estate professional. Now at $599,000.