Enjoy country living close to town! This well maintained log home is on a full acre with mature landscaping, sprinklers, fully fenced yard, garden spot & large trees. The main floor has an open floorplan with gas insert in the rock fireplace to keep the home toasty warm in the cheerful cabin atmosphere. There are southern facing windows in the living room for great plant growing area. Three bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, plus room to add more in the basement, & even a laundry chute in the hall closet leading to the large laundry/storage room downstairs. The full basement is partially finished with electrical and sheetrock and awaits your expansion dreams. There is a heated detached double garage (25x30) with 220V, and another detached shop/garage (25x25) in the large fenced backyard, a concrete RV pad, all on a paved road in a private neighborhood with no HOA fees to pay. The yard hosts many birds, and you can host great parties in the beautiful yard & enjoy the horse shoe pits.