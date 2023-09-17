Charming bungalow in the highly sought after South Central. The basement has been completely finished with a primary bedroom with egress windows and a beautiful new bathroom, family room and laundry room. The basement even has a walkout to the back yard. The main level has a kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms and a bath. Fully fenced and landscaped yard with mature trees and UG sprinklers. A new deck and patio provide great outdoor space for entertaining. There is a detached double car garage with alley access. This is not a drive-by.