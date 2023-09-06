Stunning Montana lakefront luxury home with attractive OWNER FINANCING for a qualified buyer! Seller is offering a competitive rate of 1.5% under the current 30yr mortgage rate at time of contract! This amazing waterfront home has all the features and finishes you would expect and then some. Private beach and dock, large shop for boat storage and waterfront decks with views for days. The interior recently has had an extensive renovation with new flooring, tile, baths, kitchen, paint and trim. Every inch of this home has been tastefully appointed in finish and attention. The 3 bedrooms plus large bunkhouse loft comfortably sleeps large groups and gatherings. In addition to the luxurious master suite and spacious common areas of the main floor, you will also appreciate the 11-foot deep, indoor heated pool that can open up directly to the common area or be closed off by the custom barn doors. This home is a MUST SEE property!