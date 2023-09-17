Elegant executive-style home located in the coveted Reeder's Village, bordering Mt Helena - one of the nation's largest city parks. Built in 2003 by Charles Construction, w/high quality finishes throughout, including oak floors, solid doors, trim, & cabinetry. Main level is designed to capture the magnificent views & natural light, w/phenomenal windows wrapping around the living room, a large open kitchen, & glass doors accessing 2 private patio areas & an artfully landscaped yard w/water feature/pond. Main level hosts luxurious owner's suite, also w/door to the back yard, 5-piece bath w/custom tile, walk-in closet, & full laundry. Upper level was designed as a professional art studio and would make an exquisite office or guest space, w/3/4 bath & stunning views. Lower level hosts 2 beds (1 w/out closet), 3/4 bath, endless storage, dog-washing station, & tuck-under double garage. Very unique design that will appeal to the discerning buyer looking for something extraordinary.