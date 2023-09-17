A courtyard up front? A new approach to sitting on your front porch without facing traffic! Vaulted ceilings in the great room and owner’s bedroom provide just that extra sense of space in this 1464 SF condo. A flex room off your rear covered patio is perfect for a home office or favorite past-time… and with its closet, it can double as a 3rd bedroom! In the kitchen you'll find SS appliances, granite countertops, a pantry and raised breakfast bar. Other design elements include a tiled shower, double vanity, private water closet, large closet in the owner’s suite and a tiled 2nd bath and laundry. This upscale condo comes complete with an attached 2-car garage, AC and landscaping to be completed this fall. Low $165/month condo dues cover private street and sidewalk snow removal, exterior maintenance, exterior building insurance, and landscape maintenance. All this plus the reliability and convenience of City of Helena services.