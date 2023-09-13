Cute and clean little home that will help you keep your expenses down! Reasonable lot rent, very little to maintain. You'll be able to have a home and time to play! This little cutie is so close to town and easy to get to. You'll love how it has been remodeled and is move in ready!! Bathroom is nice a big as the laundry has been moved to the front entrance giving you plenty of space.
2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $35,000
