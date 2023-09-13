This mobile home has been well-maintained and it offers ample space for singles, couples, or small families. The living room and kitchen areas are open and welcoming, perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying a quiet night in. The best part? You can take this home anywhere you want! It must be relocated from its current mobile home park, giving you the freedom to choose your own plot of land and create a home that truly reflects your personal style. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a piece of affordable real estate that can go wherever you go. Contact Jocelyne Reynolds at (406)439-0246 or your real estate professional today to schedule a viewing!