A one-of-a-kind community in the inviting town of Montana City, less than 10 minutes from Helena--where quintessential Montana community meets innovative building. Residents of Stoney Brook not only get to enjoy the amenities within their 55+ enclave, they get to enjoy the unique setting in where it sits. Hike out your front door on trails, fish the Prickly Pear Creek which flows through the development, relax by the private pond, and socialize in the clubhouse. Inside the condo, you will find 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, quartz countertops, main floor living, an open loft area upstairs, high-efficiency systems, and so much more. For a showing, call Carson Woodland at 406-431-6133, Wayne Woodland at 406-431-8722, or your real estate professional. Rest easy knowing your home is working for you, Sussex has evolved to include next level systems throughout. A Heat Recovery Ventilator (HRV) system that allows the house to breath while filtering out allergens like pollen, smog, and mold, a passive radon system, and a water filtration system running throughout the entire house. All water outlets will be filtered which helps with skin irritation, reducing mineral despots, and reduces potential plumbing issues. Want to get a feel of the neighborhood? Come down on a Saturday at 10am for coffee in the club house!