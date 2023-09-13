Remarks: The allure of the west and Montana mystique are alive and well at Orchard Springs Lodge. Come live out your Montana fantasies on 315+/- acres of wide-open space in a recreation paradise. New state of the art helipad with pilot operated lights makes for a quick flight to Big Sky or Bridger Bowl for a day of powder skiing or playing. Stunning Timber frame lodge-style home welcomes you in. Ample room for family and friends and comfortable when it's just you. Boat on Canyon Ferry Lake across the road, hike, hunt, ride ATVs, shoot at the 500-yard open air range, bring your horses, or just sit back, relax, and take in the tremendous lake views and mountains beyond. Extreme attention to detail has created a warm and inviting home that simultaneously offers both luxury and relaxed comfort. This 17,000+ sq. ft. Teton Heritage home combines the best of security and luxury design with maximum privacy and space. The 10 Bedroom home is built on the original Shavey ranch. The apple orchard, for which the property was named, is a Montana Heritage Orchard and produces an abundant crop that makes fantastic cider. Access the lake right outside the main gate at the Orchard Day Use area and beach. A significant feature of this home is a concealed, luxurious 2,000 sq. ft., 3-bedroom, 1.25-bathroom subsurface living area. The secure space is quickly and easily accessible. Design specifications include a robust infrastructure, redundant power, water, air handling and fuel systems. (Full specs available). It's easy to lock and go. Orchard Springs Lodge systems can be controlled remotely. The state-of-the-art security system and internet-enabled applications mean you can travel with confidence. Technology and connectivity are key features throughout the house with 6 5G Wi-Fi hotspots, so you have high speed Internet from every room. The Lodge was built and designed for maximum energy efficiency including geothermal and solar. Enjoy total freedom on your property with NO covenants or restrictions. You decide what you want to do. Montana was founded on a spirit of discovery, exploration, and outdoor recreation. Orchard Springs Lodge is the embodiment of that spirit. This home is about people, friendship and creating memories.