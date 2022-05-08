Throughout Montana, nurses help to provide the baseline of care in our communities. Serving at the front line for public health, there’s no overstating their importance and significance in making our lives as long and healthy as possible.

National Nurses Week is an opportunity to thank and give back to nurses everywhere, with specific dates for National School Nurse Day (May 6), National Student Nurses Day (May 12), and International Nurses Day (May 12). The annual event’s conclusion coincides with the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birthday.

In tandem with this event, “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care” celebrates those who choose a career of compassion in the nursing field, and recognizes the dedication of nursing staff across the state of Montana. Ten outstanding nurses are featured, nominated by their community for making an extraordinary difference in people’s lives.

From numerous submissions, nine nurses were selected by a panel of judges from Lewis and Clark Public Health and the Independent Record. The tenth selection, Readers’ Choice, was voted on by the community. Presented in no particular order, these nurse interviews give insight into those who give so much of themselves, and offer thanks for their dedication to a field fraught with obstacles.

A nurse herself, Montanan Becky Kloker, RN, CCM, is also the Unit Manager, Clinical Operations, in the Health Care Management Department of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana. With 25 years of nursing experience, and 13 years at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana, Kloker understands that caring is a critical component of health care.

“People become nurses to serve and to help make a difference in the lives of others. I believe that some of the highest qualities and characteristics that nurses possess include integrity, compassion, empathy, and confidence -- along with a sense of humor,” said Kloker.

Kloker leads a team of nurses that helps members navigate their personal health care journey. In recent years, the significant impacts from an ongoing global pandemic are undeniable. Nurses are integral to public safety, yet frequently faced with limited resources.

“Nurses have played a vital role throughout the pandemic; whether through emergent care, administering COVID vaccinations, collaborating with the Care Van program, or comforting patients throughout the state. Nurses have been short-staffed, worked long hours, dealt with many unexpected and diverse circumstances, and have continued to be resilient through the pandemic,” said Kloker.

National Nurses Week is already a time to recognize nurses and their profession, but since the pandemic it’s crucial to celebrate these invaluable people. Simple gratitude and respect are essential in these times of incredible stress and a constantly evolving health care environment.

“Nurses provide a big, big part in education and support for the patients that we work with every day on preventative health. And for the future, with some of it being unknown still, that is going to be a big piece of moving forward; to continue to follow some of the recommendations that our medical profession has for us, so that we can continue to do the things that we love to do together as groups,” said Kloker.

This fourth-annual edition of “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care” is made possible by the Independent Record, statewide sponsor Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana, and supporting sponsors Carroll College, St. Peter’s Health and Benefis Health System.

The interviews have been edited for clarity and length.

