Under a legislative proposal to cut in half the statute of limitations on campaign finance violations, prosecuting one of the most famous political scandals in recent Montana history may not have been possible.

House Bill 947 would cut the time allowed to pursue campaign finance violations down to two years, instead of the current four-year period allowed for those cases to take shape. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. ??? Nikolokakos, R-Great Falls, told a state Senate committee earlier this week that the bill simply brings the timeline closer to that of other crimes, like xxxx or xxxx.

The bill received little testimony during its Wednesday hearing, and no one testified for or against it othe than the bill sponsor. But reached by phone Thursday, former Commissioner of Political Practices Jonathan (Jon?) Motl said he could never have pursued a high-profile case against former lawmaker Art Wittich, who was found guilty in 2016 of illegally accepting corporate campaign contributions and illegally coordinating with a political group.

“That is the only case in the history of the office (of political practices) that’s been prosecuted to a full verdict before a jury,” Motl said. “And that wouldn’t have been possible had the statute of limitations been reduced from four to two years.”

That’s because the complaint that led to the successful case against Wittich was filed following a 2010 complaint filed by a Republican candidate against a primary candidate in a separate election. Motl had famously received a box of documents after he took office in 2013 that had been discovered in Colorado. They contained information about outside spending groups that tied into that 2010 complaint and also implicated other lawmakers.

“That complaint was the legal handle that I could use to enforce (violations) against all the others,” Motl explained.

The case also led to successful settlements or court judgments against more than a half-dozen other lawmakers and candidates who received illegal campaign services from the spending groups. The case against Wittich, in particular, garnered national attention and helped pave the way for Montana’s 2015 Disclose Act, which created stricter campaign finance requirements.

The office of political practices is complaint-driven, meaning the commissioner needs a complaint to initiate action against someone who potentially broke campaign law. There was a backlog of cases when he took office, Motl said, including a number of cases from 2010 and 2011. Under the proposed two-year statute of limitations, he wouldn’t have been able to pursue any of those.

Even under the current four-year timeframe, Motl added, he ran out of time to pursue all the campaigns that were implicated in the case.

“I identified the complaints and got them filed within that one year (after he took office) and I still missed a bunch of people,” he said. “There are a bunch of legislators who also got similar treatment that I didn’t learn about until we had done discovery.”