Gov. Steve Bullock's shelter-in-place order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and lasts until April 10.
On the same day as the state's first reported death from COVID-19, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock on Thursday issued a shelter-in-place order.
Jim Tomlin of Libby died 7 minutes after Gov. Steve Bullock announced the state would be ordered to shelter in place starting Saturday.
By Monday evening, four Montanans had died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. At least 177 had fallen ill and 12 people around the state are hospitalized, according to information from the state.
Montana reached 90 known cases of COVID-19 by Thursday afternoon, with more than a third in Gallatin County, according to test results announced by the state.
On Wednesday, Montana reached 68 COVID-19 cases, with Gallatin County adding five new cases and Hill County on the Hi-Line seeing its first kn…
Bullock on Tuesday extended his orders closing public K-12 schools and some businesses where people congregate until at least April 10, an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Montana.
Here's a summary of where those cases are located as well as a link to more information about the directive to shelter-in-place from Gov. Steve Bullock.