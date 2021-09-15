State showcases Build Montana workforce program

The Build Montana workforce program was showcased at the state Capitol Wednesday after its first run this spring, with plans to expand in the coming year.
Speakers discussed the program, a partnership including the Montana Contractors Association, at a press conference hosted by the Montana Office of Public Instruction. David Smith, executive director of the association, said the program started last spring in Billings with the idea of familiarizing high school students with the construction industry.
“They had construction 101,” Smith said. “We’re pretty excited about the future of this workforce and look forward working on the program.”
Smith said the program had six students, five male and one female, two of whom Knife River hired at the end. He said the program involved 31 hours in the field and 32 hours in class with a John Deere online program. It included a safety class, excavation work and visiting construction on a bridge over the Yellowstone River.
Smith said the program was partly an attempt to get the message out to students about job opportunities in the construction industry. He said it was a partnership between the school district, private industry and institutions like OPI and the department of labor and industry.
Elsie Arntzen, state superintendent of public instruction, said programs like this one would provide students with the full range of opportunities in the state.
“The public-private partnerships in Montana are alive and well,” Arntzen said. “We want to make sure we have a ready workforce that can come from our public school system.”
Arntzen said similar programs include Youth Entrepreneurs, a partnership program with the Chamber of Commerce where high school students can develop and sell a product. Laurie Esau, commissioner of labor and industry, also attended in support of the program.
Barbara Wagner, chief economist with labor and industry, said Montana has had a worker shortage and an older workforce for some time due to the state’s demographics. She said leisure and tourism was hardest hit in the pandemic, but every industry has experienced a labor shortage.
Smith said the program responds to a huge lack of workers in the construction industry. He said Build Montana would focus on high school, but middle schools students might attend community events like excavator demonstrations.
Smith said Build Montana hopes to expand across the state, including school districts like Missoula and Great Falls. For next spring, he said the program plans to expand to Whitefish along with Billings.