State showcases Build Montana workforce program

The Build Montana workforce program was showcased at the state Capitol Wednesday after its first run this spring, with plans to expand in the coming year.

Speakers discussed the program, a partnership including the Montana Contractors Association, at a press conference hosted by the Montana Office of Public Instruction. David Smith, executive director of the association, said the program started last spring in Billings with the idea of familiarizing high school students with the construction industry.

“They had construction 101,” Smith said. “We’re pretty excited about the future of this workforce and look forward working on the program.”

Smith said the program had six students, five male and one female, two of whom Knife River hired at the end. He said the program involved 31 hours in the field and 32 hours in class with a John Deere online program. It included a safety class, excavation work and visiting construction on a bridge over the Yellowstone River.

Smith said the program was partly an attempt to get the message out to students about job opportunities in the construction industry. He said it was a partnership between the school district, private industry and institutions like OPI and the department of labor and industry.

