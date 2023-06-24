Fifty-five years ago, Vietnam combat veteran Moe Wospeka of Helena, saw, felt, smelled and tasted the war in Southeast Asia for 14 months.

“My experiences there were so intense, that to this day I vividly remember how the ground shook when bombs, rockets, mortar, or artillery shells fell near us,” related Wosepka, 74, who served in the Republic of Vietnam with the Army’s 9th Infantry Division from May 1968 to July 1969.

“The fear of walking into a tree line where we knew the enemy was dug in waiting for us to get close, diving for cover when they opened fire, and sweeping through the area after the contact was over to assess the damage” is still fresh in his memory.

He remembers that after two months “In Country” and due to the mounting casualties suffered by his unit, he was made a squad leader as a private. Tragically, due to snipers, booby traps and firefights, his 6-man squad turned over 6 times in five months.

“I was the only one to make it through and I’ve often wondered, why me?” Wosepka asked.

Three years earlier, Maurice Wosepka graduated from Wibaux County High in 1965, where he participated in all the sports and drama, in addition to playing baritone in the band and working on the school yearbook.

During basketball season, at halftime the Longhorn hoopsters who were also band members didn’t go to the locker room with the rest of the team, but instead headed for the stage to join the pep band.

After graduation he “dabbled in college, but it wasn’t working for me so I volunteered for the draft,” Wosepka recounted.

His father Edward’s WWII service and the fact that his uncle Maurice (Moe) was a tank commander for Patton’s Army, did have some bearing on his decision to serve.

“But my primary reason for (signing up) was that I’d watched the Vietnam War on TV, which was on the news every evening, and I read about it in Newsweek, Time and other magazines,” he said. “I didn’t think we were getting the whole story so I wanted to go and see what was going on for myself.”

Wosepka was drafted into the Army in December of 1967. After basic training at Fort Lewis, Washington, he underwent Advanced Infantry training (AIT) in Fort Pork “Tiger Land,” near Leesville, Louisiana.

A grenadier/rifleman with the Ninth, Wosepka was assigned to Charlie Company, 4th Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade. He landed overseas three months after the TET offensive was launched by the North Vietnamese on January 31, 1968.

“Our company had taken heavy losses while fighting at the Y Bridge in Saigon, and we were brought in for replacements. Casualties on both sides were increasing,” explained Wosepka.

The May Offensive, which followed Tet, was just beginning so they were immediately ordered into combat, without easing into action.

“Our main mission was search and destroy, we moved fast in and out of suspected enemy areas,” he recounted. “A sortie of 6-10 helicopters would pick up our unit, six soldiers per chopper, and drop us where enemy soldiers had either been encountered or were suspected to be.

“We’d search the area and if we didn’t find any activity we were picked up and reinserted in other locations.”

The GIs repeated this as many as 6-7 times a day, depending on whether they established contact with the NVA.

If a firefight ensued, they’d sometimes be there for 3-4 days depending on the size of the enemy unit and their ability to prevail.

Wosepka said they were constantly wet and covered with mud, especially if Viet Cong were encountered, since the terrain was mostly flooded rice paddies and tree lines near rivers and streams.

That summer, his squad was sweeping through a Nipa Palm grove, which was suspected of being an enemy holdout.

“Our 6-man squad was walking side by side and was nearly to a clearing when we started receiving heavy machine gun and automatic weapons fire,” Wosepka recounted, stating that four of them were hit instantaneously.

“The man to my left was crying out for a medic, and the man to my right stumbled forward after being hit and fell onto the open field.”

The latter soldier was Sgt. Brown, a good friend of Moe’s, who was scheduled to be married as soon as he returned stateside.

“I knew he’d be hit again if he (stayed there), so I crawled out into the open area,” he related, “grabbed him by the shirt, and dragged him (back to safety).

“The rest of the men were able to get out and we called in helicopter gunships to go after the machine guns.”

Brown had taken a round in the head. “He was unable to speak, but he could move his arms and hands,” Wosepka said. “I held his head in my lap and talked to him until the medivac helicopter picked him up. I never saw him again.”

The act of valor garnered Maurice the first of his two U.S. Bronze Stars.

They were also assigned to the Mobile Riverine Force which was a joint operation with the Navy. The infantry loaded into small landing craft and floated the Mekong River looking for enemy concentrations.

When they located them or were fired upon, the boat’s skipper turned the landing craft towards the enemy location and they bailed out onto the shore to engage them.

After five months with the infantry he was selected to fly with Brigade Commander Col. John Hemphill as his radio operator. They flew over the contact areas as Wosepka monitored the radio while Col. Hemphill coordinated with the company commanders on the ground, helping them move troops to more effectively engage the VC.

“My final assignment included a promotion to Sergeant and became the night operations supervisor of the Brigade Tactical Operation Center (TOC), where we plotted every Company’s field location and followed their combat patrols, ambush sites, and other activities through the night,” he explained.

“My experience in the three areas of service – infantry, flying and TOC – gave me an extensive overview of how combat operations were conducted in Vietnam.”

Wosepka was decorated for valor three times; Bronze Star with V Device, and Oak Leaf Cluster, as well as the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Bronze Star. He also earned the Army Commendation medal, the Air Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster for 50 Eagle Flights, and the Combat Infantryman’s Badge.

After returning stateside in July 1969, Wosepka was not reassigned because he had less than five months left of his active service requirement.

He completed his degree at Billings’ Eastern Montana College in 1973, and took a job for the State of Montana in Helena in 1983, with Agriculture. Wosepka then worked in the International Trade Program at Commerce, and our trade offices in Tokyo, Kumamoto, Taipei.

He spent his last 20 years under the employ of the Catholic Diocese of Helena – 10 years at Good Samaritan, and 10 doing public policy work and fundraising for the Diocese youth camp, Legendary Lodge on Swan Lake.

Moe and his wife Lola have been married for 31 years, with a blended family of five children and nine grandchildren.

“Vietnam is and will always be a major part of who I am,” Wosepka concluded. “I can still smell nipa palm shattered by gun fire, grenades, and artillery. Whenever I hear the popping of helicopter blades overhead it takes me back to those days.

“I was honored to serve with some of the best men I’ve ever met, and they too will always be a part of me.”